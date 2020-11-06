Fort Wayne Rescue Mission “One Night” fundraiser ending soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Time is running out, but there’s still an opportunity to raise awareness for homelessness and help the Rescue Mission.

The Rescue Mission’s “One Night Without a Home” is a virtual event this year due to COVID. Inprevious years, participants slept outside on the lawn of The Recue Mission’s Charis House in boxes or tents.

The evening gives participants a small preview of the homelessness experience, while raising awareness and fundsfor The Rescue Mission.This year, participants may sleep out with family or friends anywhere or at any time through November 15, 2020.

Registered participants receive a care package with activities, stories, and information to make the eveningmemorable and fun for the whole family.Nearly $20,000 has been raised by individuals, groups, and families for One Night 2020. Last year’s event raised

more than $35,000.

Interested individuals or groups can still participate by visiting www.fwrm.org/1night20. The deadline to sleep outand raise funds is November 15th.For more information regarding One Night without a Home, contact Blake Douglas at bdouglas@fwrm.org or at

260-426-7357 ext 151.