Fort Wayne Rescue Mission has new name to go with a brand new building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission will be moving into the brand new building on the corner of Washington and Lafayette over the next few months, and a new name makes the new building official.

Rev. Donovan Coley made the official announcement at a private ceremony this morning. The W. Paul Wolf Rescue Mission will serve the community for decades to come, according to Coley, who recounted the non-stop support and effort of Paul Wolf, who helped arrange the funding for the original Rescue Mission on Superior Street in 1963, all the way to the brand new flagship building that will see a ribbon cutting in a few months.

Mr. Wolf and his family were on hand, and in his comments, Mr. Wolf spoke of his parents teaching, and setting an example for him early being key drivers of his desire to help others who were in need. Mr. Wolf dedicated an endowment of 2 million dollars to the Rescue Mission, which officials say will guarantee the ministry of the Mission for decades to come.

The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is in the capital building phase of a 3-million dollar campaign and is about 250-thousand dollars away from meeting the goal as they “Fund the Finish”. The Rescue Mission is funded completely by donations and does not receive any funding from federal or public sources.

