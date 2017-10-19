Fort Wayne releases neighborhood improvement survey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is hoping to hear from YOU about how to make the community better.

There’s a survey available right now on the city’s Community Development website. It’s nine questions long, plus a few demographic questions, and only takes a few minutes to finish.

Mayor Tom Henry says the city wants to learn how residents would like to work with the City to improve the quality of life in their neighborhoods, as well as what concerns you about your neighborhood.

You can find a link to the survey here.