Fort Wayne releases 2023 proposed budget

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release) – Fort Wayne’s fiscal health is in strong position as Mayor Tom Henry and City Controller Garry Morr today announced the proposed 2023 budget for the City of Fort Wayne.

Plans call for record investments in neighborhood infrastructure improvements totaling $51.3 million when combined with enhancements through the Parks & Recreation Department and a southeast Fort Wayne plan through the Community Development Division. In addition, a continuation of proactive investments in public safety will help ensure that Fort Wayne is the safest community possible.

2023 budget highlights:

*Balanced budget with a 6.7% reduction in the City’s tax rate

*Continuation of commitment to neighborhood infrastructure projects with a planned record investment of $48.3 million, which includes $39.5 million for streets, roads and bridges, $6.4 million for sidewalks and alleys, and $2.4 million for trails.

*The Fort Wayne Police Department will add 15 officers to bring the budgeted number of officers patrolling City streets to protect the public to 500. The FWPD will integrate additional body cameras, and there will be a new military service bonus. The first river patrol will be introduced as a result of increased use of our waterways.

*The Fort Wayne Fire Department plans to add two new engines to replace Engine 12 and Engine 18. The 95th recruit class is planned, and the department will make improvements to its Specialty Team Response for rescue situations.

*Investments in maintenance projects through the Parks & Recreation Department to total $3 million, and a $10 million bond for the Franke Park Renaissance Plan.

*Utilization of the State of Indiana’s allowable tax levy to assist in preserving funding to provide essential services

*The property tax supported budget including LIT – public safety, also known as the Civil City budget, totals $215.4 million. This budget does not include Fort Wayne City Utilities, which has its own budget funded by ratepayers.

“Fort Wayne continues to experience growth and success, and the proposed budget for 2023 demonstrates we’re positioned for even better days ahead for our community,” said Mayor Henry. “Fiscal discipline is critical as we work together to meet the needs, wants, and desires of residents, neighborhoods, and businesses. We’re looking forward to a productive 2023 with investments planned for every quadrant that will make a lasting and meaningful difference.”