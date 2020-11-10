Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission Seeking Proposals To Develop Property On Southeast Side

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission is seeking proposals to redevelop 23 acres in southeast Fort Wayne, located at the corner of Plaza Drive and McKinnie Avenue.

The Redevelopment Commission voted on Monday to accept the transfer of the property from the City of Fort Wayne. Using federal Housing and Urban Development funds, the City of Fort Wayne purchased the property back in 2010 and later demolished the apartments on the site in 2011.

The Redevelopment Commission is accepting proposals for the development of the property, which includes a development that delivers a diversity of housing types to a range of income levels and also serves as a neighborhood center with commercial and retail opportunities.

Proposals will be due January 11, 2021.