Fort Wayne receives 1-million dollar grant for street & sidewalk upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne will receive $1 million from the State’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Fund Program.

The award was announced by Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation earlier today. The funding – coupled with local dollars, will support concrete rehabilitation of streets, sidewalks, curbs, gutters and ADA ramps in the Springwood/Orchard Woods neighborhood.

Under the State program, the award can cover up to 50% of the project. Fort Wayne’s commitment to neighborhood improvement projects has seen record investments in each of the last six years, totaling more than $180 million.