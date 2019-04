FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 44 years in prison Tuesday on rape, criminal confinement and strangulation charges.

The Journal Gazette reports in August 2017, Zachary Callantine, 24, forced a woman onto his bed and placed a serrated kitchen knife to her neck, threatening to slit her throat if she screamed.

Callantine was convicted on all three charges back in February. Tuesday, he was sentenced to 40 years for rape, and two years each for the other charges.