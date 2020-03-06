Fort Wayne ranks high in prosperity study

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A national prosperity study returned some high rankings for Fort Wayne.

The Brookings Institution’s 2020 “Metro Monitor” report puts the Fort Wayne metro area in 4th place among mid-size cities for productivity, 7th for prosperity, and 8th for the standard of living, based on indicators like annual wages and what types of jobs are available.

Over the past 10 years, Fort Wayne grew in all three of those categories but is in the middle of the pack when it comes to average wage growth, which only went up 7.7% between 2008 and 2018.

Find the full report here.