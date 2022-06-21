Fort Wayne ranks as third “best-run” city in recent survey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) A recent survey by WalletHub ranks the best and worst-run cities across the United States. Fort Wayne came in at number three in the best-run category.

WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest cities in the U.S. A quality of services score was made up from 38 metrics, grouped into six service categories. Those numbers were measured up against each city’s per-capita budget.

Fort Wayne ranked 62nd in quality of city services and second in total budget per capita. Nampa, Idaho ranked as the best-run city.