Fort Wayne ranks #3 for affordability in national survey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne is one of America’s most affordable cities according to a recent study.

Fort Wayne ranks third in a listing of the 100 most affordable U-S Cities according to Realty-Hop’s Housing Affordability Index. The study found that Fort Wayne’s affordability index increased 1.9% for June, after the price of an average home climbed only about 2,600 dollars.

The average mortgage on a 142-thousand dollar home in Fort Wayne, including taxes is about 689 dollars per month – or about 18 % of median household income. Detroit ranked #1 and Wichita Kansas was the second most affordable big city. Los Angeles, Miami and New York took the top three spots for being least affordable.

The full survey can be found here.