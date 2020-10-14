Fort Wayne ranked second-most affordable place to live in the U.S.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne was ranked as the second-most affordable place to live in the U.S.

The ranking comes from U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 25 best affordable places to live in 2020-2021.

The magazine says that Fort Wayne’s cost of living is cheaper than all but one of the 150 most populous cities in the country, with the cost of living at 19.31 percent of the area’s median household income.

South Bend came in at no. 5 while Indianapolis was no. 11. Huntsville, Alabama earned the top spot.

You can view the full list here.