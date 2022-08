FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne has been named the fourth-best minor league sports city.

Livability says the Summit City’s three minor league teams—the Fort Wayne Komets, Fort Wayne TinCaps and Fort Wayne Mad Ants—”know how to win—and how to draw a crowd.”

Toledo took the top spot on the list, and was followed by Hershey, Pa. and Durham, N.C. Charleston, S.C. came in fifth.

You can view the full article here.