FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A study on how “livable” the 100 largest cities in the U.S. are found Fort Wayne near the top.

Financial website SmartAsset says people choose where to live based on a number of things, like job availability, housing cost, and the crime rate. Those were some of the metrics they took into consideration in their study, putting Fort Wayne at a tie for #11 with Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Summit City’s strongest point was housing costs.

You can find the full study here.