Fort Wayne ranked 99th most expensive city for renters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re looking for an affordable place to live, you could definitely do worse than Fort Wayne.

The Zumper National Rent Report for May 2017 lists Fort Wayne as the 99th most expensive U.S. city to live in, out of 100 cities compared. The Summit City’s average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $490 per month, and $580 for a two-bedroom.

Indianapolis is ranked 89th. The most expensive place to live in the U.S. is San Francisco, CA, where a 1-bedroom apartment will cost you more than $3,300 a month, while New York City comes in at #2 with a rent price of almost $3,000.

The only large-to-middle-sized city cheaper to live in is Toledo, Ohio, with an average rent just $10 less than Fort Wayne.