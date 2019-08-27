Fort Wayne ranked 10th best real estate market in U.S.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne is a good place to buy a home.

That’s because the city was ranked the 10th best real estate market in the U.S. in a study by personal financial website WalletHub, ranking the most attractive real estate markets in 300 cities across 23 key metrics like home-price appreciation, home sales turnover, and job growth.

The Summit City also ranked 7th among midsize cities, coming in 5th in “Real Estate Market” Rank, but 51st for “Affordability and Economic Environment.”

Indianapolis ranked 163rd overall.

Find the full study here.