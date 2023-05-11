Fort Wayne Public Art Commission to dedicate monument

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission will unveil Pillars of Hope and Justice, on June 5. It’s a public art monument in downtown Fort Wayne.

The monument commemorates the June 5, 1963 visit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Fort Wayne, during which he gave a speech at the former Scottish Rite Auditorium sharing his vision for nonviolent resistance.

On February 4, 2020, Fort Wayne City Council passed a resolution sponsored by Councilpersons Michelle Chambers and Russ Jehl initiating a process for the creation of a public display commemorating the words and visit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Fort Wayne in 1963. City Council recognizes the social value of memorializing Dr. King’s dream of racial equality and harmony.

King’s son, Martin Luther King III, will travel to Fort Wayne for the dedication of Pillars of Hope and Justice at its location on the northwest corner of West Main and Ewing streets in downtown Fort Wayne. The monument dedication will be followed by a 60th Anniversary Celebration which will include remarks from Martin Luther King III and a recitation of the speech his father made during his visit to Fort Wayne.

The dedication of the Pillars of Hope and Justice monument will begin at 6 p.m. at the northwest corner of West Main and Ewing streets, followed by the 60th Anniversary Celebration, which will be held in the nearby USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, at 7 p.m.