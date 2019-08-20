Fort Wayne Post Offices to host job fairs this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Looking for a job? The U.S. Postal Service is hiring.

Two separate job fairs will take place at two Fort Wayne Post Office locations this week.

USPS employees will be on-hand with information on how to complete applications, and will also provide details on specific job fields within the company.

The job fairs will take place on August 22 and 23 at the following locations:

Centennial Station (2525 Independence Drive)

Thursday, August 22 @ 12-4 p.m.

Fort Wayne Main Post Office (1501 S. Clinton Street)

Friday, August 23 @ 12-4 p.m.

The Postal Service has vacancies for rural carrier associates ($17.78 per hour) and assistant rural carriers ($17.78 per hour on Saturdays, Sundays and observed holidays only).

There will also soon be vacancies for city carrier assistants ($17.29 per hour), and USPS will start posting holiday jobs at the end of August.

Employment with the USPS requires two years’ driving experience and a good driving record. Job fair attendees must be 17 years old or older.