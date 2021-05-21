Fort Wayne pools and water playgrounds to reopen Memorial Day weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is opening Northside and McMillen Pools for the season on Monday, June 7.
Northside will be open daily for open swim 12:30 – 5 p.m. and Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 7 – 9 p.m. McMillen will be open daily 1:30 – 7 p.m. Pools will have some restrictions based on current CDC guidelines.
The nine area Water Playgrounds will open for the season on Saturday, May 29 at 9 a.m. at the following parks:
Promenade Park
202 W. Superior Street
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Franklin School Park
1903 Saint Marys Avenue
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Buckner Park
6114 Bass Road
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
McCormick Park
2300 Raymond & Holly
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Memorial Park
2301 Maumee & Glasgow
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Robert E. Meyers Park
Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd.
Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events
Shoaff Park
6401 St. Joe Rd.
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)
7225 North River Road
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Waynedale Park
2900 Koons & Elzey
Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Families visiting the parks are asked to follow CDC recommendations to keep the Water Playgrounds safe for all who are using them.
For more information about special swim programs and lessons, visit FortWayneParks.org.