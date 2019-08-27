Fort Wayne police sergeant under investigation by Allen County Sheriff’s Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne police sergeant is under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Andrew Beck is at the center of the investigation, though so far no details have been released as to why the investigation is taking place.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Sgt. Beck is currently on military deployment and is not working with the FWPD at this time. Though, he is still employed by the department.

Beck is a 12-year veteran and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant on June 11, 2018.