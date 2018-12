FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are asking for your help in finding Abdul Jerome Jackson Sr.

Police say he is the subject of an ongoing investigation and has active warrants of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while suspended and non compliance.

Jackson, 45, is 5’4″ and 135 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head.

If you know were Jackson is, call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867).