Fort Wayne Police seek attempted robbery suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping a member of the public can identify a man accused of trying to rob the T-Mobile store on Maysville Road last week.

Police say the man (pictured above) entered the store at about 12:20pm on February 28th and told the employee a story about his wife’s phone being kept in the store’s safe. The employee, however, recognized the man as the same person who allegedly shoplifted a pair of Beats headphones the weekend before.

The employee went to the back room to call 911, and the man followed with a hand in his pocket as if he had a weapon, demanding again the employee open the safe. When the employee replied that they had called 911, the man fled in a gold 1990’s Lincoln Continental with an Indiana handicap license plate.

The suspect is described as a black man, between 6 feet and 6 feet three inches tall, with a medium to heavy build. He’s older, somewhere between 50 and 55 years old. If you know who he is, contact police.