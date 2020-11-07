Fort Wayne Police searching for missing boy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are asking for help in locating 12 year old Mikelray Canady, missing from the area of the Travel Lodge on West Washington Center Road.

He’s described as a white male, 12 years old 5’6″ and 210 lbs last seen wearing a gray hoodie with tan jogger pants and a black baseball cap. Officials say he is on the autism spectrum and has made vague threats of self-harm.

He was last seen at about 2:00 Saturday. Anyone seeing him or with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1272.