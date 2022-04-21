Fort Wayne Police searching for man accused of scamming elderly person

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man accused of scamming an elderly man out of $10,000.

Police say the suspect, pictured above, posed as an employee for an attorney that was representing the victim’s niece in a case. Officials say the case was fraudulent, and the victim’s niece impersonated over the phone.

Once the victim spoke with his actual niece, he realized he had been scammed.

The suspect’s white puffy coat has “Armoni” written all over it.

If you have any information, call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 tips app.

The Fort Wayne Police Department reminds you to be aware of demands to pay in cash and to verify credentials of anyone requesting payment for a service.