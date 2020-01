FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police department is looking for 4 year old Alessandra Serrato along with her mother, 27 year old Dezirae Serrato.

Dezirae is the non custodial parent of Alessandra. No clothing or vehicle description is available at this time. Police want to check on the welfare of the child and return her to the custodial parent.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1