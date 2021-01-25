Fort Wayne Police search for missing 15 year old girl -UPDATED

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):

UPDATE – Loretta Stringer has been located by police and is home safe. Fort Wayne PD thanks all who assisted in trying to find her.

**Original Post Below**

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing Juvenile.

Police are searching for Loretta Stringer a white female, 15 Years of Age. She is described as being 4’10 tall and 180 lbs. She was last seen wearing a Gray in color coat with a hood and fur around the hood. She is also wearing Black pants and a yellow shirt. She is also wearing Brown winter style boots.

She was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Greenlawn Ave at around 4:15 pm this afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department