Fort Wayne Police remove barricaded person from motel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second time in less than 30 days, Fort Wayne Police responded to an incident at the Suburban Inn on West Coliseum Boulevard. This time, for a man who had barricaded himself in a room and was making suicidal threats.

Police were called just after 11:00 P.M. Saturday night by a man who told dispatchers he was armed with a knife and that he had barricaded the door to the room at the motel. He later said he was armed with a gun.

Officers established a perimeter around the room and crisis negotiators began communicating with the man with SWAT standing by. Negotiators spoke with him for nearly four hours and were able to talk him into leaving the room. The man was taken into custody without injury and transported to the hospital for evaluation.