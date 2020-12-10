Fort Wayne police reform recommendations coming next year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A commission set up by Mayor Tom Henry to study public safety and racial justice issues will present its formal recommendations next year.

The Journal Gazette says that’s according to a statement from the Mayor’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers chairs the commission, which was set up in the wake of nationwide protests against some high-profile cases of alleged police brutality against black people as well as clashes between police and protesters in downtown Fort Wayne this past summer.

The commission’s recommendations will include a focus on police transparency and race relations.

