Fort Wayne Police provide free cab program again this holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Holiday Cab program has returned to Fort Wayne for another year, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

For the 30th year, the Fort Wayne Police Department is offering free rides home to impaired drivers in an effort to prevent drunk driving during the holiday season.

The program runs from Thursday, Dec. 14 through Monday, Jan. 1 , from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Last year, the program provided 239 rides home.

You can call the Holiday Cab at 260-426-8555 during operation hours to get a free ride home. Police will not provide rides to another bar, restaurant or party, and reservations are not accepted.

This year’s Holiday Cab program is sponsored by AALCO Distributing Company, Anheuser-Bush InBev, UAW CAP Council and the Tavern Owner’s Association. Rides will be provided by Deluxe Taxi company.