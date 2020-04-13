Fort Wayne Police Officer tests positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind.(WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department has confirmed that an officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the officer went into self isolation during March after reportedly not feeling well. He was tested and found to be positive for COVID-19. The officer continued quarantine efforts and the medical care that he’d been receiving. After remaining symptom free, he was medically cleared and returned to duty today.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has confirmed that this is their only case of COVID-19 and they continue to use all precautions to keep the officers and the public safe.