FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a robbery at the American and Asian Market at 4353 S. Anthony Blvd.

The robbery took place Monday, July 11, shortly before 4:30 p.m. The suspect is identified as a Hispanic or Asian male about 20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 260-427-1201.