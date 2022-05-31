Fort Wayne Police looking for help finding robbery suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect for three recent robberies.

All three robberies occurred at gas stations in Fort Wayne in the last two weeks. Police say the suspect has been armed with a long barreled revolver that he has pointed at at cashiers. He is described as a black male, thin, 5’8″ to 5’10”, and late 40’s to early 50’s.

He has always worn a dark blue, hooded coat with white paint stains and a surgical mask and appears to leave on foot.