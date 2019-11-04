Fort Wayne Police looking for burglary suspect

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect in a burglary that occurred over the past weekend.

Police tell WOWO News that the burglary happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 24 in the 1100 block of DeGroff St. The suspect allegedly entered the residence and stole the victims purse and wallet, then used credit cards at various locations in Fort Wayne.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.