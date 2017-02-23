Fort Wayne Police looking for armed man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are searching for an armed man.

Wednesday night, around 8 p.m., an undercover officer received word about three armed men walking along an alley near 2800 S. Anthony Boulevard. The officer asked the men to drop their weapons, but instead, all three men took off running.

At the same time another officer arrived on the scene and put himself in the path of the running suspects. Seeing the officer the three men turned around back toward the undercover officer. As they ran toward him he gave multiple orders directing them to drop their guns, but they refused.

In fear of his life the officer fired one shot. No injuries were reported and police were able to catch two of the men, but the third suspect is still at large.