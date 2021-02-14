Fort Wayne Police investigating woman’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police were called to the 600 block of Candlelite Court near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Airport Expressway just after 1:00 A.M. Sunday after a woman was found unresponsive in a residence at the Candlelite Apartments.

The woman was declared dead at the scene by medics. Because there were no witnesses, Fort Wayne Police Homicide Detectives have taken over the investigation. Police have very little information to go on and are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

The Allen County Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death.