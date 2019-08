FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a possible shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., a man was brought to the St. Joe Hospital by private transportation with life-threatening injuries.

The man was initially reported as a “gunshot victim”, but police say there has been no confirmation on whether he is suffering from gunshot wounds or another type of injury.

The victim has been transferred to a trauma hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.