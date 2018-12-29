Fort Wayne police investigating Friday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a critical shooting.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 4000 block of Wayne Trace, south of E. Rudisill Blvd., to reports of shots fired in the area.

Dispatch received several calls from residents reporting gunshots, and one caller reported there was a person lying in the middle of a parking lot.

The victim was unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are still speaking with potential witnesses and the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.