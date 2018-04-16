Fort Wayne Police investigating fatal Sunday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Fort Wayne Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Fruehauf Drive around 10:15 p.m. on reports of multiple gunshots.

Once at the scene, they located a man inside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was initially listed in critical condition, but later died at the scene.

Officers were informed that witnesses had seen someone running from the area after gunshots were heard, but were not given a description of the suspect.

Detectives are asking that if anyone has information regarding the incident, to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201 or Allen County Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

The identity of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released at a later time.