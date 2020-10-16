Fort Wayne Police investigating attempted abduction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating an apparent attempted abduction that happened Monday afternoon in the North Shores Addition in Aboite Township.

Officials say that at about 1:40 in the afternoon, a juvenile girl was approached by a man in the 4400 block of Isleview Cove. He’s described as white or Hispanic in his 30’s with black hair, small gage style earrings, and stitches or a scar on his hand. He was wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt with the sleeves cut around the elbows, blue jeans and blue Nike shoes.

Police are asking for any residents that have surveillance video or who may have seen this man or have information to call them at 427-1272. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.