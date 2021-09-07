Fort Wayne Police investigate Tuesday afternoon shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday afternoon at the Three Fountains Apartments on Hessen Cassel Road.

Officers were called to Parkview Hospital on Randallia Drive just before 2:00 P.M. and found a man who had been brought to the hospital in a private vehicle, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the side. The man was transferred to another hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses at the hospital told investigators that the shooting had happened in the 4000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. Officers located evidence outside of an apartment at that location. The incident remains under investigation.