Fort Wayne Police end barricade situation peacefully

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police were called to a residence in the 1400 block of Reed Road near Lake Avenue just after 3-PM Saturday for a disturbance involving someone armed with a gun.

When they arrived, residents confirmed that the man was armed with a handgun, and that he was barricaded in the home. Police tried to make contact with him and after several failed attempts, called in SWAT and the Crisis Response Team, who worked for several hours to establish contact with him.

The man exited the residence at about 9-40 PM and was taken into custody.