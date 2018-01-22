Fort Wayne Police Department releases 2017 public safety data

Caleb Hatch
Photo Supplied / Fort Wayne Police Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Monday Fort Wayne Police Department Chief Steve Reed and Mayor Tom Henry presented data from 2017.

Notable numbers include overall crime down 5 percent, homicides down 14 percent, and rape/sexual assaults up 43 percent. The full list can be found below.

 

2017 Public Safety Recap: 

  • Officers responded to over 157,000 calls for service
  • The FWPD’s 62nd recruit class graduated along with the 18th lateral class putting 33 new officers on the street to serve and protect the City
  • Robberies decreased by 27 percent
  • Burglaries were down nearly 23 percent
  • Vice and narcotics-related arrests were up 87 percent (913 compared to 436 in 2016)
  • Drug raids were up 53 percent (103 compared to 67 in 2016)
  • Adult arrests were up 7.9 percent
  • Juvenile arrests decreased by 8 percent
  • Non-fatal shootings were down by 20 percent
  • Human trafficking was down 50 percent
  • Vehicle thefts were up by 28.5 percent
  • Arsons increased by 38 percent

