Fort Wayne police come upon active shooting Tuesday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit was in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. when an officer saw an adult male shooting into a moving vehicle.

The officer detained the subject and found two handguns. The officer’s backup stopped the vehicle that was being shot at and detained the four people inside.

All subjects involved in the incident were taken for questioning.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.