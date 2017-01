FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Police Chaplain has reached a career milestone.

Chaplain Phil Schamehorn was recently congratulated by his co-workers for achieving Master level from the International Conference of Police Chaplains.

Membership in the Conference gives a chaplain the ability to network with others worldwide as well as to receive hours of training and support. Schamehorn put in more than 350 hours of training to achieve the honor.