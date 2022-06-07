Fort Wayne police car crashed into home on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says that an officer crashed into a home while attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

They say last Friday, June 3, an officer was responding with lights and sirens to a shots fired call at the Hallmark Inn. A vehicle turned in front of the officer, causing him to swerve to avoid the collision, resulting in the officer leaving the roadway and crashing into the side of a house.

Scott Bonjour Jr. tells our partners in news at ABC 21 that he saw the officer going down Pontiac when an SUV started turning off of Holton Avenue. He said he then saw the officer brake and swerve around the SUV, striking a curb and going airborne, before crashing into the home.