Fort Wayne police asking for help identifying a potential witness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a potential witness to a crime.

The individual called 911 at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday and reported seeing a body in the area of Paulding and Webster streets.

When officers arrived to the scene, they did not find a body.

Five hours later, police found a body in an alleyway in the 5500 block of S. Webster Street, which is one block north of the original caller’s description.

The person is considered a potential witness, and detectives would like the opportunity to speak with him. The photo provided was captured with a surveillance camera in the area.

If anyone recognizes this person, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867) or the non-emergency line at 427-1222.