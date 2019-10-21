Fort Wayne Police ask for community to help identify armed robbery suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking the community to help identify an armed robbery suspect.

The armed robbery occurred at 3:06 a.m. on October 11, 2019, at the Marathon Gas station located at 4233 N. Clinton Street. No injuries were reported. However, the suspect was able to get away with some cash.

If anyone has any information on who the suspect is, call Crime Stoppers at 436-7876 or call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 427-1201.