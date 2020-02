FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police arrested 22 year old Cameron B. Hallett at about 1-PM today, during a traffic stop at Lewis and Hanna Streets on Fort Wayne’s South Side.

Homicide Detectives identified him as being involved in the killing of a 15 year old Fort Wayne boy on Wednesday evening. Police say the Gang & Narcotics unit took Hallett into custody without incident.

Other persons of interest are being interviewed but no arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing.