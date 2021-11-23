Fort Wayne Police arrest five in connection with recent gang violence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department Gang and Violent Crimes Unit arrested three juveniles and two adults in connection with what authorities call a rash of gang-related violence over the past couple of months. Seven firearms were also confiscated from a raid at 3300 Felician Street.

22 year old Aristotle King was arrested on charges that include level five felony criminal recklessness for reportedly shooting into an inhabited dwelling, obstruction of justice, felony carrying a handgun without a license and felony resisting law enforcement by fleeing in a vehicle. King also had four outstanding arrest warrants.

18 year old Marcus Martin Jr. was arrested and charged with level five felony criminal recklessness for shooting into an inhabited dwelling, obstruction of justice and resisting law enforcement by fleeing on foot.

Police are hopeful that the arrests and weapons confiscation will result in a reduction in violence between the two gangs.