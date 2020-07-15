Fort Wayne Philharmonic suspends concerts, furloughs musicians and cuts staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced Wednesday that they have suspended all concerts until Jan. 30, 2021, furloughed musicians, and cut five full and part-time positions.

The cuts are effective Sept. 1. Also, administrative staff was cut by 25 percent, and the music and managing directors will donate back part of their salaries.

“We realize this will have a dramatic impact on the musicians and administrative staff of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic,” said Managing Director James Palermo. “To protect the institution’s future, we must take steps to evaluate all contractual relationships, eliminate staff positions, and reduce the annual operating budget. The Philharmonic will pause now so it can continue on in the future.”

The cuts come after the board of directors paid full-time and per service musicians through the end of the season and extended pay through the summer season.

As of now, concerts will begin started Jan. 30, 2021 and run through May. Staff will contact ticket holders by the end of August with options for the spring season. Also, a survey will be sent in the coming weeks to ticket holders.