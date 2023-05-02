Fort Wayne Philharmonic moving to Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is moving their performances to Purdue Fort Wayne.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that mainstage performances will move to Auer Performance Hall at Purdue Fort Wayne for the 2023-24 season.

The group’s marketing manager says the move is to avoid ticket price hikes while “maintaining high-quality performances”. People with season subscriptions will be contacted regarding seats.

The Philharmonic has traditionally performed at the Embassy Theatre.